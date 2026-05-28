Tigers hope to claim first series win since start of May in game on FOX 17 Thursday

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers will have a shot to win the team's first series since the start of May in a game you can watch for free through FOX 17 on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the Tigers weathered injuries to two pitchers to hold the Los Angeles Angels to two hits in a 4-0 win. A win on Thursday would give Detroit its first series win since the Tigers took two of three game against the Texas Rangers on May 1, 2, & 3.

Tigers fans can catch the May 28 game on FOX 17 through our TV signal and livestreams.

Thursday's game is part of a ten-game partnership between FOX 17 and Detroit SportsNet to provide free access to Tigers games for fans across the state. You can watch the game on FOX 17 through your TV, on our website's live stream, or through our app on most connected devices.

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for Android devices

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for iOS devices

Here's a list of the remaining games scheduled to air on FOX 17 this season.



June 5, vs. Seattle Mariners, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

July 24, vs. Kansas City Royals, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

August 13, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 9, vs. Minnesota Twins, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 23, vs. Washington Nationals, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WXMI

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