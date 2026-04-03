FOX 17 set to air several Detroit Tigers games in 2026

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers hope to make it three-straight seasons of playoff baseball in the Motor City and this year FOX 17 is along for the ride.

In partnership with Detroit Sportsnet, FOX 17 will air select Detroit Tigers games throughout 2026.

With 2-time reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, and rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle, the Tigers are expected to be one of the better teams in Major League Baseball this season.

Our partnership began with airing the home opener on April 3 on FOX 17's sub-channel, Antenna TV.

Another nine games will air on FOX 17. Here's the schedule:



April 16, vs. Kansas City Royals, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

May 6, vs. Boston Red Sox, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

May 21, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

May 28, vs. Los Angeles Angels, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

June 5, vs. Seattle Mariners, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

July 24, vs. Kansas City Royals, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

August 13, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m.

September 9, vs. Minnesota Twins, pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m.

September 23, vs. Washington Nationals, pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m.

WXMI

When games are scheduled in the evening, FOX prime-time programming will air in full after the game.

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