Pollard looks to repeat in Battle at Berlin 250

MARNE, Mich. — Georgia native, Bubba Pollard, is the reigning Battle at Berlin and Money in the Bank winner. He's hoping to make it a three-peat on Wednesday night in his return to Berlin Raceway.

"We kinda have a bullseye on our back coming in and it's big money on the line too. We've been coming here for quite some time now and we enjoy it. We're excited about tomorrow night and looking forward to the race," said Pollard.

The winner of Wednesday's 250 lap showdown will take home $40,000 cash and the title for the biggest race at the short track.

Also in town for the race will be Portage native, Carson Hocevar. Most weekends you can watch Carson race for Ziegler Autogroup on the NASCAR circuit, but this week he'll be back in his home state at a track that he knows all too well. Although, he has never won Battle at Berlin.

"I didn't really know what my car needed in the spring. I thought we had it down pretty good. We led for a lot of laps at the start and then we didn't make the right adjustments," said Hocevar. He finished in 4th at Money in the Bank.

Gates open at 1pm and main the race begins at 5:30pm. We will be live at 5 and 6pm with pre-race coverage as well as highlights at 10pm on Wednesday. Tickets are still available for purchase.

