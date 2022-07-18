Mike Sadler Foundation Grows in 6th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Almost 300 people gathered at Atwater Brewery in Grand Rapids on Sunday to raise money for the Mike Sadler Foundation.

Mike was a punter and played football at Michigan State. In 2016, he died in a tragic car crash while traveling the Midwest and coaching at punting camps. Since his death, his family started the foundation to help create leaders in athletics with the same values that Mike held.

Karen Sadler, Mikes mom, says that his legacy lives on through the athletes that they mentor through their GameChangers program in the Forest Hills School District and the scholarships awarded in his name.

"In our outreach programs we are working with more than 2,600 students a year, teaching them how to start building their legacy," said Karen.

On Saturday, Mike's former punting coach Jamie Kohl drove to Grand Rapids from Iowa to host a punting camp for 50 area athletes who wanted to improve their skills in the same position that Mike played.