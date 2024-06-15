Meijer LPGA Classic: Round 2 recap, birdies early, leaders with two-stroke lead

(WXMI) — Lots of birdies early once again in Round 2 of the Miejer LGPA Classic at Blythefield Country Cub with Ally Ewing shooting the low round of the day at -9. Ewing and Grace Kim are tied for first at -11.

Leaderboard:

T-1 Ally Ewing, -11,

T-1 Grace Kim -11,

T-3 Nanna Koerstz Madsen, -9

T-3 Narin An, -9

T-5 Jin Hee Im, -8

T-5 Brooke Henderson, -8

T-5 Jing Yan, -8

T-5 Allisen Corpuz, -8

T-5 Lauren Hartlage, -8

From the co-leaders:

Ally Ewing

"I got off to a really good start. I birdied 1 and 2 and then I chipped in for eagle on hole 8. That was just pretty steady golf. I feel like I'm striking the ball really well, you know, just up to rolling some putts in. So just, yeah, today was -- honestly, at one point I wasn't really sure what I was, so I was just kind of focusing on each shot, each hole. Gets to the end of the day and it was 9-under, so really happy with it obviously."

"Yesterday was really difficult. We tee'd off in the afternoon and it was pretty windy and gusty, even swirling, so it was a big test of patience to start the day yesterday. And then I finally got something going at the end of yesterday, which was kind of what I was trying to do when I was like -- I had five or six holes left and I was like, let's just try to get some momentum for tomorrow. So, yeah, I think you can make a lot of birdies out here. At the same time, I approach a golf course with what it gives me, so I try to play smart but aggressive golf. Yeah, obviously don't want to make bogeys. Hope to make a lot of birdies out here."

Grace Kim

"I remember last year as well I played pretty solid, so I just wanted to continue that ride I guess. Obviously struggled with the wind yesterday, but grinded out a good 4-under and then took my opportunities from a morning tee time today. Yeah, and then obviously the weather has been really nice."

"I think I was the second lowest scorer of the day yesterday in the afternoon, and, yeah that says a lot of how tough the conditions were. But to be able to pull through and make a few more birdies, back-to-back birdies to finish my round, yeah, very much topped it off. And then, yeah, again, wanted to do the same thing, but no wind today, so that was nice."

Brooke Henderson is tied for fifth at -8 par through 36 holes. Henderson started on the back nine this morning birding hole 14 and 18 before the turn. She birdied holes 7 and 8 before finishing

the around with a par on hole 9.

Brooke Henderson shot a three under 69 in Round 2 and is T-5:

"It was much softer and not as much wind. I wish I could have capitalized a little bit more on a few birdie opportunities. At the same time, happy with 3-under and excited to play the weekend, and excited to hopefully make a climb up the leaderboard and put myself in good positions."

"I love it here. You know, there is so many great fans and so many fun activities for them to do. And then also watch golf. So it's just a great family friendly event. There are so many people out here Friday morning, and I look forward to the crowds continuing to grow. For me, I have lots of friends and family here, too, so makes it really special."

World No. 1 Nelly Korda missed the cut after shooting one-under through 36 holes. Korda shot a 76 in Round 1 and 67 in Round 2.

"(I) didn't play too bad. Just a tough week."

"I was just making long putts. Chipped in on No. 2. Made a long putt on 1. Made a long putt on 3. Three-putted on 8. Completely slid my momentum down."

Round 3 of the Meijer LPGA Classic tees off Saturday morning, you can find tee times here.

