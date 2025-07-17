Lowell high school wrestling coach accepts offer to lead team at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One of the most decorated high school wrestling coaches in state history is taking his talents to the next level.

R.J. Boudro was named the new head wrestling coach at Grand Valley State University. Boudro spent the past 11 years as head wrestling coach at Lowell High School.

Grand Valley State University An image of R.J. Boudro announcing his hire as Grand Valley State University's next men's wrestling head coach.

Each year his Red Arrows claimed a team state championship and conference title. Along with a state championship won in 2013, the year before Boudro was named head coach, Lowell's wrestling team has won 12-consecutive state titles.

Lowell wrestling wins 12th straight team title

The Red Arrows also claimed 26 individual state champions during Boudro's tenure.

Boudro will now be the fourth man to lead Grand Valley's men's wrestling team. The Lakers returned as a varsity sport in 2023.

"My family and I are truly excited about this new journey, and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to join Grand Valley State University as their new head coach," said Boudro. "My experience coaching in Michigan and the support from the Lowell community have shaped who I am today. I am committed to creating a culture that emphasizes excellence on the mat and in the classroom, helping our student-athletes become men of integrity and strong values. I believe this culture will have a lasting, positive impact on wrestling across the state."

Boudro wrestled at the University of Michigan and later at Michigan State University.

"We are absolutely thrilled to hire R.J. Boudro to lead our men's wrestling program," said GVSU Director of Athletics Keri Becker. "The level of professionalism and character in our program will instantly elevate the day he takes over. He has an extensive network of coaches who shared their deep respect for his abilities that will serve him well as he shifts to recruiting college student-athletes. His success at the high school level is exceptional and will quickly translate into success at the collegiate level due to his ability to build relationships and a community around GVSU wrestling."

Lowell Area Schools released a statement congratulating Boudro, saying his impact went beyond the competition mat.

"His leadership not only helped our wrestling program capture multiple state titles, but also shaped young people of character," said Superintendent Nate Fowler. "We are confident that his proven ability to mentor student-athletes and develop leaders will serve GVSU exceptionally well.”

Along with the athletic titles, Boudro championed community service, pushing his student-athletes to donate thousands of hours at area nonprofits.

“Coach Boudro’s impact on Lowell Wrestling and our entire Lowell community cannot be overstated,” said Patrick Russell, Lowell High School Athletic Director. “His commitment to building character, leadership, grit, and resilience in our students has left an indelible mark. While we will deeply miss his presence here, we are thrilled for his next chapter at GVSU.”

Lowell Area Schools will announce plans for its next head wrestling coach in the near future, according to a district spokesperson.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube