Lowell wrestling wins 12th straight team title

(WXMI) — Lowell wrestling has done it again! The Red Aarons won their 12th straight team title, all led by a senior class that will go down as one of the best.

"Lowell wrestling is a fabric of the community and the fact our community is ingrained into our program. Every day we wake up, we're thinking about Lowell wrestling because I don't know; it's what we do," Lowell wrestling coach R.J. Boudro said.

"It's been amazing. There are not many teams that I've been around throughout my career that are like this. We want to raise a standard. We want to become better wrestlers and better people and to be able to win four state championships with these guys, I can't ask for much more," Lowell four-time wrestling state champion Jackson Blum said.

For a team that does a lot of winning, and Lowell wins a lot, winning is not something they talk a lot about.

"We focus on the things we can control, which is, our attitude, our effort and why we do these things. We do it to glorify our Lord Jesus Christ. If we do it for that reason, you can't really lose and everything else just takes care of itself," Blum said.

Jackson Blum is one of the best wrestlers in the country and committed to Indiana. He cemented his legacy at Lowell, becoming just the third wrestler to win four straight individual state titles.

"I'm super grateful that I get to go out and kind of show off the talents that God has given me. It's blessed me a ton just to be able to go and show that off in front of my home crowd all that time. It's going to be awesome," Blum said.

"To watch him grow from a a freshman to where he is now and just the immaturity that he has a freshman just because he's a freshman to the way he is now and he's one of the better leaders that I've ever coached and to see him grow as a person and and what he's done is really what this is all about," Boudro said.

With another state title, Lowell’s seniors go out on top – and a young and talented group steps in to take the reins in hopes of keeping the tradition going.

