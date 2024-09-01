Local GVSU football players prep for senior season

ALLENDALE, Mich. — In four days, Grand Valley football will kick off their 2024 campaign. Expectations are high after their trip to the national semi final last December, and this season, three local guys are leading the way for the Lakers.

“Growing up, riding behind the city buses with the GV football player on the back. I was like that’s where I want to be and just living that dream has been awesome,” said Gabe Brown.

Senior lineman Gabe Brown grew up in the heart of Grand Rapids. His college football career started at Bowling Green after playing just one season at East Kentwood. Now back in west Michigan, he says he’s soaking in this year of lasts.

“I’m an emotional guy. Every day I wake up and I’m like ‘this is the last August 31st.’ Every day ‘I’m like this is the last one’. I just try to cherish it. Every position meeting we’re cracking jokes, trying to learn everything, and just really give it my all,” said Brown.

Fellow Grand Rapids native, Cody Tierney, calls his senior season bittersweet. The Northview alum led the Lakers with 35 receptions for just shy of 700 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Something he’s proud to do while wearing GV on his chest.

“GV has a special place in my heart, they always will. Repping this on your chest it means something deeper than the game. I love it. I’m blessed enough to be so close to home that a lot of my family can make it out to games,” said Tierney.

Kyle Lott was literally raised at Lubbers Stadium. His dad, Tim, has been on the athletics staff for decades. Originally Kyle decided to play college baseball at Central Michigan, but after just one season, he came back home.

“I’ve grown up watching GV football. I live 15 minutes away. It’s definitely a special place for me. To be able to play there on Saturday nights at Lubbers is just an amazing feeling. And to do it with these guys, just makes it even better,” said Nott.

Head Coach Scott Wooster says that these three are not only essential members of this 2024 roster, but also are crucial in helping build future generations of Lakers.

“Those guys mean so much to us, so much to me personally. But also so much to the future of Grand Valley State Football too. Those guys that are seeing it in their backyard from the awesome high school football in West Michigan, and that’s opening the door to continuing the pipeline,” said Wooster.

GVSU will host Central State on Thursday, September 5th to start the 2024 season.

