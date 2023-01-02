Lions to play Packers in Sunday Night Football

DETROIT, Mich. — For the first time all season, the Detroit Lions will play in prime time against the Green Bay Packers in Sunday Night Football.

The 8-8 Lions beat Chicago 41-10 on Sunday to keep their playoff chances alive. Detroit must beat Green Bay and also hope that the Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle in order to make the playoffs.

On the other hand, Green Bay controls their own fate. If the Packers win, they secure a playoff spot. But if they lose, their season is over.

These two teams met up in early November with the Lions earning a win 15-9. At that point in the season, Green Bay was 3-6 and the Lions were 2-6. Since then the Packers have won five of their last seven games to put them in a position to make it to the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 8:20pm Sunday night at Lambeau Field.