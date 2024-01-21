Let the party begin: Detroit Lions fans decked out for the Divisional Round

DETROIT, Mich. — No spot in America will be louder than downtown Detroit Sunday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions are searching for their first berth into the NFC Championship game since the 1991 season. First though, they have to get through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

Ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff, people are partying all across the city. You can't have a true party without the 'Tubgaters.'

Yes, the 'Tubgaters.' As in, the same group who calls themselves the 'Hailgaters.' FOX 17 featured the before Michigan's win over Iowa in the Big 10 Championship game.

That story showed Chris Hankison, a Grand Haven native, and his friends from West Michigan driving a bus decked out in maize and blue to Indianapolis. Sunday's 'Tubgater' experience will be a little different.

Hankison told FOX 17 they have a group of about 100 people at Detroit's Eastern Market tailgating in hot tubs. Doesn't matter the conditions — rain or shine, snow or scorching hot — it's a tradition they've kept for Lions games since 1992.

Back then, Hankison said it was only a squad of 10 people — his fraternity brothers from CMU. Clearly, that number has changed, although the Lions' playoff success has not.

Maybe Sunday will be the beginning of a new narrative.

FOX 17 is in Detroit speaking to the 'Tubgaters' and other fans both before and after the game. Keep checking back on this article for updates!

