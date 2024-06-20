Jenison High School senior Sophia Umstead competes in Olympic Trials

(WXMI) — Jenison High School rising senior Sophia Umstead at the Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis. Umstead swam in the women's 200m breaststroke after qualifying for the event in her last race.

Umstead was in the first of six heats. She finished third in the heat at 2:33.21 and 35th overall.

While Umstead will not move on to the semi-finals, she'll return to Jenison for her senior year coming off winning two state titles last year. She is also committed to swim at Virginia.

