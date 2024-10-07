Mona Shores' Mark Lamont brings inspiration and joy to the sidelines each week

(WXMI) — For as long as he can remember Mark Lamont has been around the game of football and alongside his coach.

"I was teaching special education, I was in the hallway and this kid walked by and he says 'hey how are you doing' and I said 'hey how are you'. I would see him every day, same time, same place. We became really good friends," Mona Shores JV football coach Nick Davros said.

That moment was nearly 40 years ago when Mark was 10 years old and in grade school. A few years later when Mark was in high school he began helping out with coach Davros' teams.

"When I first started I was a water boy for Nick and I helped him with his team," Mark said.

Mark was born with Down Syndrome in the 1970’s. A time when resources for genetic disorders were limited. Football helped him fit in.

"The kids were so nice to him too. That really made me feel good that the kids just took him in like one of them and were nice to him," Mark's mom Joella Lamont said.

Mark is 50-years-old. Unfortunately, his health has started to decline. He still loves being on the sidelines and that makes each game even more special.

He's part of my life. He's like another son. I have five children of my own but he's just another example of giving back because I can't imagine what life is like for him," Davros said.

"I've learned a lot of patience because I have to understand that things are changing. He repeats himself and he asks the same questions. The other day he said 'mom, I don't know how to open my banana.' He has a banana every morning" Joella Lamont said.

Still, Mark loves being on the sidelines each week.

We're all blessed to do what we're doing. Mark's time is, you know, is creeping up but you couldn't ask for a nicer more gentle kind-hearted young man," Davros said.

