GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope men's basketball brings home the MIAA tournament title with a 61-54 win against Calvin.

This was the third meeting this season between the two teams in The Rivalry. The last two meetings went in favor of the Dutch and were both played in the last ten days.

Freshman Marcus Wourman led the team with 18 points. Followed by Evan Thomas who had 14 points.

They will await their fate in the DIII national tournament selection show.