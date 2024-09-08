Hope football downs Loras 49-0 in season opener

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope College football team left only rushing touchdowns to Chance in the 2024 season opener.

Senior Chance Strickland rushed for a career-high four touchdowns as the Flying Dutchmen soared to a 49-0 victory against Loras College on Saturday in front of a Ray and Sue Smith Stadium crowd of 2,861.

The game was full of accomplishments. In addition to Strickland's stellar play, Hope accumulated a near-record 662 yards of total offense and recorded the first shutout in a home season opener in 45 years.

Hope 49, Loras 0

"We played a lot of players, and we saw a lot of things both offensively and defensively," a proud head coach Peter Stuursma said. "I'll start with the defense. We put pressure up front. When you put pressure up front, that makes a nice setup for your defensive backfield. I thought we tackled well. Offensively, we had a good rhythm. We had a big third-down conversion in the first series, and it kind of snowballed from there."

The Flying Dutchmen racked up 662 yards in total offense while allowing only 123.

Hope rushed for 391 yards and passed for 271. The total offense is eclipsed only by the 752 yards accumulated during a 70-6, season-ending victory at Concordia University (Wisconsin) in 2017.

On the opening drive, Hope marched 76 yards in 11 plays to set up a 1-yard plunge from Strickland (Mason, Michigan / Mason HS).

After a muffed punt gave Loras a short field, Hope's defense forced a 25-yard field that Loras missed on a windy afternoon.

One play later, senior quarterback Ben Wellman (Bloomington, Illinois / Bloomington) sprinted untouched for an 80-yard score.

Hope finished the first quarter with 21 points and repeated the total during the second quarter for a 42-0 halftime lead.

Strickland, who led the MIAA with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, added touchdown runs of 13, 3 and 8 yards after his initial score. He surpassed his previous career-best of three rushing touchdowns.

With 28 career touchdowns, Strickland tied Shawn Jackson '14 for seventh place in Flying Dutchmen history.

Wellman also threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Eli VanderVeen (Hudsonville, Michigan / Hudsonville).

Senior running back Tyler Amos (Portage, Michigan / Portage Northern) scored on a 1-yard run in his first game with the Flying Dutchmen.

Defensively, the Flying Dutchmen excelled while blanking an opponent in a home season for the first time since a 64-0 victory vs. Maranatha (Wisconsin) in 1979.

It was also Hope's first shutout in any season opener since a 35-0 victory at Wartburg College (Iowa) in 1985.

The Flying Dutchmen sacked Loras quarterback Evan England four times.

Senior linebacker Cole Luhmann (Rochester, Michigan / Stoney Creek) led the defense with seven tackles and shared the team lead with 1 ½ tackles for loss.

Sophomore safety Brad Raredon (Hudsonville, Michigan / Hudsonville) was second with five tackles, including 1 ½ for loss.

Hope's next game is Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. vs. Franklin College (Indiana) at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

Youth Day will feature a team poster giveaway and post-game autographs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube