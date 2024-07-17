Grand Rapids Griffins sign Chaz Reddekopp for 2024-25 season

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed defenseman Chaz Reddekopp to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season.

Reddekopp was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2015 with the 187th pick. He played last year with the Kalamazoo Wings totaling career-high numbers. He played in 67 games scoring five goals and 15 points.

The 27-year-old last competed in the AHL during the 2021-22 season with the Belleville Senators and Tucson Roadrunners. The West Kelowna, British Columbia, native saw his most action in the AHL in 2018-19 with the Ontario Reign when he registered 10 points. He made his pro debut with Ontario on April 12, 2017, at the Stockton Heat.

Before turning pro, Reddekopp spent six seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals. Reddekopp had his best junior season in 2016-17 when he logged a career-high 43 points. In 2013-14, Reddekopp won a silver medal with Canada Pacific U17 at the U17 World Hockey Challenge.

The Grand Rapids Griffins start the season on Friday, October 11th at Van Andel Arena when they host the Milwaukee Admirals. You can view the full schedule here.

