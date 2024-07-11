Grand Rapids Griffins announce 2024-25 schedule

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins announced their 2024-25 schedule. The start of the season will be the Griffins 29th season overall and 23rd as the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Second-year head coach Dan Watson and the Griffins will begin the season on Friday, October 11th at Van Andel Arena when they host the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Griffins will play 72 regular season games. 52 of those contests will be against Central Division rivals, eight games against the Atlantic Division, eight games against the North Division, and four outings against the Pacific Division.

“After having our best regular season since 2017-18 and reaching the Central Division Finals this past year, we cannot be more excited for what the future holds in head coach Dan Watson’s second season in charge,” Griffins president Tim Gortsema said in a release. “We will have another great core of exciting Detroit Red Wings prospects that will continue to develop in Grand Rapids and chase their goals of reaching the NHL.”

Griffins Schedule Highlights:



16 Friday home games

7 Saturday home games

4 Sunday home games



Wednesday, November 13th - Grand Rapids’ 23rd annual School Day

Friday, November 29th - 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss

Tuesday, December 31st - 27th annual New Year’s Eve celebration

Saturday, January 18th - Great Skate Winterfest

Saturday, February 1st - Princess Night

Saturday, April 12th - Fan Appreciation Night

Fans can buy tickets to Grand Rapids Griffins games here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube