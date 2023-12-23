GR native makes waves in Bare Knuckle Boxing scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Esteban Rodriguez is a three time cruiserweight champion in Bare Knuckle Fight Championships. The Grand Rapids native struggled to get through high school and in his young adult life was introduced to MMA fighting.

He tried his hand at MMA fighting for many years but was forced out due to a shoulder injury. After that he was introduced to bare knuckle boxing, the most intense and raw form of fighting with no gloves. During his first fight in May off 2022, He beat Erick Murray in a knock out and had lost one of his 4 matches ever.

His most recent win came on December 2nd in Salt Lake City that was in front of a crowd of almost 10,000. He has big dreams to help others, especially kids who came from troubled neighborhoods like he did to get into boxing and give them an outlet. He says that all it takes is one opportunity to make a difference and he wants to do that as his career continues to grow.

"I never had the opportunity to go out an express myself or my talents in any way, shape, or form. And I wasn't really able to purse any other skills. And this was a outlet for me. I want to show people that if you put the work in, things can happen for you," said Esteban.

He has plans to create camps and clinics at parks across Grand Rapids to help teach kids who to fight and train. He's very passionate about helping. people who grew up in situations like his.

Esteban is in the works of signing a contract for his next BKFC fight which they hope will be just after the new year.