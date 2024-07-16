Former Caledonia and WMU pitcher Luke Thelen drafted by the Rockies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Long time dreams for one Caledonia and Western Michigan pitcher came true on Tuesday. Luke Thelen was drafted in the 15th round, 438th overall, by the Colorado Rockies in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

He said that this was something he had thought about for his entire life. Watching games in the living room with his dad and playing at Caledonia High School, he hoped that his moment would one day happen for him.

Caledonia's Luke Thelen readies for MLB Draft

The right-handed pitcher played four years for the Broncos and during this most recent season, he made 50 total appearances, including 13 starts, on the mound in three seasons for Western Michigan. He piled up 118 strikeouts in 95.2 innings for a career strikeout rate of 11.1 per nine innings helping WMU reach the College World Series for the first time since 2016.

