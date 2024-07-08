Caledonia's Luke Thelen readies for MLB Draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2024 MLB Draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 14th and one west Michigan baseball player is hoping to get the call that will change his life.

Luke Thelen is from Caledonia and played baseball at West Michigan University. Now he is hoping to hear his named called when the draft begins on Sunday.

"As a little kid it was always a dream of mine to pitch in the majors. Watching TV with my dad growing up, I would be up there pretending like I was pitching towards the hitters. This has definitely been a life long dream of mine," said Thelen.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Thelen said that he spoke with about 25 different teams, one of them being his favorite, the Detroit Tigers. He says that whatever team does select him will be getting a tough competitor who 'wants to prove everyone right'. He'd love to end up in Detroit but he will be happy to go to any of the 30 teams in the league.

The right handed pitcher played four years for the Broncos and during this most recent season he tossed 58 strikeouts through 37 innings and allowed just two home runs. He also helped get WMU to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

