First round of Meijer LPGA Classic suspended by dangerous weather

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 13, 2024

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The opening round of the tenth annual Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythfield Country Club is on hold because of weather.

Tournament organizers announced play was suspended because of dangerous weather in the nearby area. FOX 17 Radar shows a small cell of rain moving through north of the golf course after 7:30 a.m. with another area of rain moving on-shore in Muskegon County.

The delay is a blow for the start of West Michigan's only LPGA event. Last year the Classic saw a record 70,000 plus fans watch the world's top women golfers.

RELATED: Competitors notice West Michigan's support for ladies' golf

The LPGA is expected to review the weather conditions every half hour.

