'I love Grand Rapids': Golfers get ready for first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic

(WXMI) — The Meijer LPGA Classic begins with the first round on Thursday. Top golfers are once again coming to Grand Rapids headlined by World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda.

From Nelly Korda:

"I love Grand Rapids. So many great memories here. It is one of my favorite places to come and compete"

There was a breaking attendance at the Meijer LPGA Classic a year ago with over 70,000 fans across the four days. Player notice the fan support in Grand Rapids.

Korda also talked about changes to Blythefield Country Club she has noticed after not playing in the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic due to injury.

