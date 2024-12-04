Ferris State QB Trinidad Chambliss named finalist for top division two football player

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University's pursuit of another football national championship is putting one key player in line for one of the nation's highest awards.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the top NCAA Division II football player.

The junior already claimed the player of the year award in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He's now one of eight players nationwide up for the biggest prize.

This season Chambliss has thrown for more than 2,400 yards, with 38 total touchdowns, including playoffs. He led the Bulldogs to their first conference title since 2021 with an 11-1 record, earning 11 straight victories after a season-opening loss.

If Chambliss wins, he would join Jason Vander Laan (2014, 2015) and Jayru Campbell (2018) as the third Bulldog to earn the Harlon Hill Trophy.

Ferris State Athletics Ferris State QB Trinidad Chambliss in action against Central Oklahoma.

The Ferris State QB faces stiff competition to claim the trophy. Among the other finalists includes last year's Harlon Hill winner, QB Zach Zebrowski from the University of Central Missouri.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club, which administers the award, will announce the winner on December 20.

Chambliss and the Bulldogs host Harding University in in the quarterfinals round of the postseason on Saturday at 1 p.m.

