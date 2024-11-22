Ferris State football sweeps conference season awards

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Not only did the Ferris State football team end the 2024 regular season as conference champions, the Bulldogs also swept a pair of season awards.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Head Coach Tony Annese was named GLIAC Coach of the Year.

This is the fifth time in six years a player from Ferris State has claimed the GLIAC Player of the Year award. It is Annese's fifth time being named the Coach of the Year in his time as the Bulldogs' coach.

Chambliss led a potent Bulldog offense, accounted for 33 touchdowns, including 19 in the air and 14 on the ground this season. He threw for 2,203 yards and ran for 615 yards.

Ferris State University QB Trinidad Chambliss of Ferris State University in action against Davenport University.

Chambliss was also named first-team all-GLIAC along with 7 other players including tailback Kannon Katzer and offensive linemen Bryce George, Lawrence Hattar and Jarvis Windom, defensive tackle Victor Nelson, linebacker Iosefa Saipaia and defensive back Lento Smith.

Second-team All-GLIAC honorees featured wide receiver Emari O'Brien, kicker Mitchell Middleton, defensive end Tyrone Fowler, defensive tackle Deron Irving-Bey, linebacker Jalen Jones, defensive back Justin Payoute and cornerback Ahlston Ware. Wide receiver Cam Underwood, offensive linemen Tim Anderson and Bob Anderson, linebacker Jason Williams and safety Gyasi Mattison were named GLIAC honorable mention.

The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in Division II heading into the postseason thanks to a 10-game winning streak that also helped them to claim the GLIAC title. Ferris State earned a first-round bye.

