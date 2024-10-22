Ferris State QB named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week for 3rd-straight time

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 3rd-straight week Ferris State University Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earned the title as the best offensive player in his conference.

The junior signal-caller led the Bulldogs to a win over Michigan Technical University last Saturday. Chambliss went 18 for 30 with 383 yards passing, including 6 touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 90 yards.

Ferris 51, Michigan Tech 13

His 473 total yards were the sixth-highest single game number in Ferris State history, and ranks in the top-15 in the history of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Chambliss was named the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week. It's the third-consecutive week he's earned the award, and his fourth of the season. The Forest Hills Northern alum sits at 6-1 on the 2024 season, and is 3-0 in GLIAC play.

Ferris State, which is now ranked number 3 in the American Football Coaches Association D2 national rankings, will take on Grand Valley State in their annual rivalry on Saturday.

The Lakers (7-0, 3-0) are the number 1 ranked team in the AFCA poll.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on October 25 in Lubbers Stadium.

