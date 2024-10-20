Ferris State & Davenport earn GLIAC wins in week seven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University junior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw a school record tying and career-high six touchdown passes and the Bulldog defense held visiting Michigan to less than 300 yards of total offense in a dominating 51-13 triumph on Saturday (Oct. 19) afternoon at FSU's Top Taggart Field.

The nation's fourth-ranked Bulldogs tallied three first quarter scores and rolled up 577 yards of total offense in moving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play.

Ferris 51, Michigan Tech 13

Chambliss spearheaded the FSU attack by completing 18-of-30 passes for 383 yards and six scores while running for a squad-high 90 yards on 10 carries. Overall, FSU had 399 yards passing and 178 on the ground in the victory. The six TD's thrown by Chambliss tied the school record of six set by former quarterback Mylik Mitchell in a road win at Northwood in 2021.

The Davenport homecoming game on Saturday saw the Panthers have to shake off a rough first half, but in the end they pulled away from winless Wayne State for a 43-26 victory. The Panthers have never lost a homecoming game improving to 8-0.

In the first half, Wayne State grabbed a 6-0 lead on their opening drive and used 8:03 off the clock before Jeremiah Sterling, Jr. scored on a one-yard touchdown run capping off a 16-play, 75-yard drive. On the extra point, the snap was poor and unable to be put down by the holder. The ball became loose and Christian Jones scooped it up and raced the other way for two points.

Davenport 43, Wayne State 26

For the game, Davenport finished with a season-high 470 total yards and a season-high 240 rushing yards. The Panthers averaged eight yards per play which was the third highest in a game at DU. The second half saw DU keep the ball for 17:12 out of 30 minutes. The Panthers also scored nine points off turnovers compared to none for Wayne State. Grodhaus led the defense with 10 tackles.

Latrell Scott added eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Deeb Alawan recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Justin White had five tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The Panthers will now focus on Roosevelt, a newcomer to the GLIAC, next Saturday in the Chicago area for a 2 PM ET kickoff.

