Detroit Tigers return to FOX 17 in rematch of 2025 ALDS with Seattle Mariners

DETROIT — Coming off their first series win since the beginning of May, the Detroit Tigers will face the team that ended their 2025 season in a match-up you can catch on FOX 17.

On Friday, June 5, the Tigers will host the Seattle Mariners in a rematch of last season's American League Divisional Series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Detroit struggled through the month of May, winning the first series of the month, then losing every series through the rest of the month. But a trip to Tampa Bay saw the Tigers slug out three consecutive victories, including a shutout.

The Tigers (25-38) remain 13 games below .500 and 10 1/2 games behind the AL Central leading Cleveland Guardians. Seattle (33-29) sits atop the AL West.

Tigers fans can catch the June 5 game on FOX 17 through our TV signal and livestreams, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's game is part of a ten-game partnership between FOX 17 and Detroit SportsNet to provide free access to Tigers games for fans across the state. You can watch the game on FOX 17 through your TV, on our website's live stream, or through our app on most connected devices.

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for Android devices

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for iOS devices

Here's a list of the remaining games scheduled to air on FOX 17 this season.

July 24, vs. Kansas City Royals, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

August 13, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 9, vs. Minnesota Twins, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 23, vs. Washington Nationals, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WXMI

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