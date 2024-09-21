Tackle the question of who is the Blitz Boss for week 4

WEST MICHIGAN — The biggest performers in football make it to the endzone, usually multiple times. That's the story for each of the candidates for this week's Blitz Boss.

The nominees are:



Owen Haarsma of Hudsonville. He carried the ball 10 times for 127 yards and 2 TDs as the Eagles beat Rockford.

Armaan Irving of Northview. The QB threw for 4 TDs as the Wildcats took down East Grand Rapids for the first time since 2000.

Kamal Hillard of Grand Rapids Catholic Central. He rushed 5 times, gaining 108 yards and scoring 3 times. He also caught a TD for 4 total.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)