GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Forest Hills Central made it to Ford Field for the first time in 2022 and the state championship game for the second time ever.

State finals loss drives Forest Hills Central as new season approaches

The Rangers came up short against Warren De La Salle last November, 52-13 and that has stuck with the returning players.

"It's my wallpaper on my phone to remind myself everyday of that game, it's the score 52-13," FHC senior receiver and safety Ty Hudkins said. "We really look back at it every time we lift we think of it and it is making us the best version of ourselves."

Hudkins committed to play football at Northwestern in the offseason and leads a large group of contributors that are back from a 13-1 squad.

Fellow senior JT Hartman is back for a third varsity season at both running back and linebacker.

"We started off camp talking about we are only as good as our last game and we are on a losing streak right now," 12th year Rangers head coach Tim Rogers said. "We are not realy happy with how the season ended and then you hear things like 'well, at least you got there,' that's the most unsatisfying comment ever. I told them I don't want to hear anybody from our program ever say that."

Because of their enrollment, the Rangers will move down from division two to division three this fall.

"We've been working extra hard in the weight room and out here in the summer just trying to get better," Hartman said. "We have a lot of respect for them (De La Salle), they are a really good team, but I feel like with division three, we'll look at some other teams and keep our focus there."

The Rangers went out of their way last year to try not to make any one game too big of deal, that is expected to remain in place this season as well.

"Just that mindset of one game at a time," senior offensive and defensive lineman Lucas Fors said. "We are not worried about three games ahead just one week at a time and going week-by-week and putting our head down and grinding hard."

Forest Hills Central is scheduled to open the season on Friday August 25th at Jenison.

