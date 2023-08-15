Semifinal loss gives Cougars an edge as new season is set to begin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Catholic Central football program has won at least 11 games, a district title and regional championship in each of the last seven seasons.

The consistency has been incredible, but the Cougars lost to eventual state champion Gladwin last season in the division five state semifinals which has left a bad taste in their mouth.

"Kind of just put that in the side of our heads, put a chip on our shoulder this whole off season," CC senior running back and cornerback Kellen Russell-Dixon said. "We've been working real hard, just kind of extra motivation. We are not focusing on that, it is just that motivation helping us push each other."

Nobody on the Catholic Central team had experienced a playoff loss as it had won three state championships in a row from 2019 to 2021.

"Nobody knew what that felt like, everyone was used to winning," Cougars senior right tackle Brendan Roehr said. "So that helped us put a chip on our shoulder, realize that we have to go out and earn this and keep working hard everyday."

The bar has been set incredibly high in the CC program, winning 11 games is something that most schools in the state would love to do.

"It is trying to keep perspective on things, and it was a good year in a lot of respects," Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster said. "I think just how it ended for us, we were disappointed. You get back to work and we have a standard that we want to uphold every year, and every off season and during the season and so on."

The Cougars return most of their offense that averaged over 39 points a game last year, including all five starters on the offensive line.

They have a lot to replace on defense, but do bring back Russell-Dixon at corner, Hugh Lachman at nose tackle and Austin Baxter at safety.

Catholic Central has loaded up its non-conference schedule opening with national power Loyola Academy Illinois and River Rouge the first two weeks, both are home games.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

