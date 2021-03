SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Saugatuck girls basketball team completed the regular season sweep of Martin on Tuesday night with the 44-36 win.

The Clippers were led by freshman Makala Goddard and junior Gracie Shettler, who each scored 14 points while the Trailblazers were led by Karrisa Moerler's 13 points.

(7-2, 11-2) Saugatuck remains one game back of Watervliet in the SAC Lakeshore.