Weather Ready Alerts for Wedneday, Thursday due to heat and strong storm threats

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Wednesday and Thursday (June 10 and 11) as high heat and humidity will lead to dangerous heat index values. Both of these days there will also be a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

As for the heat and humidity, the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team expects the hottest days of the week to be Wednesday and Thursday. This is when air temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s in West Michigan.

Wednesday will likely be the overall hottest day of the week.

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On Thursday, due to expected rain and storms, there will be a wide range of high temperatures with some places reaching the upper 80s.

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With very high dew points in the 70s, each of these days will be extremely humid. Given the fact that air temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, heat index values (feels like) will be in the middle to possibly upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

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This will be West Michigan's first taste of high heat and humidity. Make sure you limit your time outside, stay hydrated, and stay cool.

As for the severe storm chances, both Wednesday and Thursday are highlighted in a risk for severe thunderstorms by the Storm Prediction Center.

For Wednesday, the threat appears to come later in the evening and into the night as a complex of thunderstorms moves in from the west. This will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts as the main hazard. The highest threat for severe weather is across Lake Michigan.

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On Thursday, West Michigan will have the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms. This will most likely happen in the afternoon, evening and possibly overnight. All threats of severe weather will be possible on Thursday.

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As we are still a few days out from these severe threats, exact details will still need to be ironed out. Stay with FOX 17 for more updates.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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