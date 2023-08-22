Ravenna football on the hunt for a conference title

RAVENNA, Mich. — Ravenna football narrowly missed out on a conference title last year after falling to North Muskegon in the regular season. But they came back to beat the Norsemen in the first round of the playoffs.

This season they'll have to replace Hunter Hogan, who is arguably the best player to come out of the Bulldogs program but they've also got a lot of experience coming back.

"A lot of them are three year starters on this team and they kinda went to battle with Hunter last year and saw how he handled himself and how he worked and that work ethic. I truly feel like this group is ready to take off and we're going to run with it. But it'll be hard to replace him. He was one heck of a player," said Justin Ego.

"I think we have a lot of confidence. Definitely looking forward to a conference or district championship. And our line is bigger and better than what they were last year," said Black Homoly.

In total they return seven starters on both sides of the ball and only graduated seven seniors. They're confident that a conference title could be theirs this year.

"I feel like it's huge. We haven't won a conference title in how long? Because ever since we split, even before that, I think it's huge, the fact that we have the opportunity to come back and beat North Muskegon, maybe even twice. It's really big for us because we need that. It'll be big," said Drew Mabrito.

