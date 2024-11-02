Playoffs are here! Check in to see who's advancing to the district final

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Byron Center 38, Northview 17

Mona Shores 28, Traverse City West 0

Unity Christan 63, Hamilton 20

South Christian 35, Holland Christian 7

Whitehall 28, Forest Hills Eastern 21

Coopersville 39, Kenowa Hills 13

Forest Hills Central 7, East Grand Rapids 0

Lowell 27, Cedar Springs 7

Hudsonville 24, East Kentwood 23

Grandville 24, Rockford 14

Martin 52, Gobles 22

West Catholic 32, Oakridge 14

GR Catholic 28, Hopkins 0

Belding 52, Swan Valley 30

North Muskegon 52, Evart 7

Lawton 42, Coloma 6

