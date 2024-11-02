Playoffs are here! Check in to see who's advancing to the district final

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Byron Center 38, Northview 17
Mona Shores 28, Traverse City West 0
Unity Christan 63, Hamilton 20
South Christian 35, Holland Christian 7
Whitehall 28, Forest Hills Eastern 21
Coopersville 39, Kenowa Hills 13
Forest Hills Central 7, East Grand Rapids 0
Lowell 27, Cedar Springs 7
Hudsonville 24, East Kentwood 23
Grandville 24, Rockford 14
Martin 52, Gobles 22
West Catholic 32, Oakridge 14
GR Catholic 28, Hopkins 0
Belding 52, Swan Valley 30
North Muskegon 52, Evart 7
Lawton 42, Coloma 6
