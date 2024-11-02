Coopersville dominates Kenowa Hills in pre-district showdown

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville football advances to the district finals after beating Kenowa Hills 39-13 on Friday night.

The Broncos were up 24-0 at the half and dominated in the second. Beau Harris scored to start the third with a 40 yard run.

Kenowa Hills would finally get on the board in the middle of the third and start of the 4th quarter with back to back touchdowns from Lundon Hampton, but it wouldn't be enough.

The final touchdown would come from Harris, connecting across the middle to Brooks Haden in the back of the end zone.

Coop will now take on Forest Hills Central in the district final next Friday.

