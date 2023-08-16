Large numbers make for 'efficient' practices at Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford football program has 100 kids on the varsity football team this fall.

Those large numbers give the Rams a big advantage as they try to extend their 23-game regular season winning streak and chase a fifth OK Red title in a row.

"We can practice a certain way when we have the numbers that we do," Fourth-year Rockford head coach Brent Cummings said. "We can shorten up practice and be more intense and have something that we have that the kids just enjoy. They know that we are going to be out here for an hour and a half to two hours max and we are going to go hard, we are going to have fun, you are going to hoot and holler and have a good time and we're going to be done. It is something where we can be efficient, but at the same time we can get a lot done."

Even with so many players, the Rams expect that two players, senior Ryan Ahern and junior Isaac Poot, will go both ways.

Ahern says having so many teammates makes the challenge of playing offense and defense easier.

"We've got so many great coaches that can help us with it," Ahern said. "If we spend extra time on it, and then we've got great scout teams to help us with looks so we are getting quality reps. Everywhere we go we've got great scout teams and great coaches to help us."

The large numbers mean that at every practice, each player is working on their position, whether it is offense or defense.

It's a luxury that not many high school teams have.

"I think we can get more individual work with our skill groups," Rams senior quarterback Drake Irwin said. "Then come together as a team to get better as a team too."

Irwin is taking over for Mac VandenHout at quarterback this season, while Ahern returns at both running back and linebacker.

Poot was a starter last fall at safety and in the return game and is expected to be featured on offense as well.

Rockford is scheduled to open the season on Friday August 25th at Hackley Stadium against Muskegon.

