John Bos All-Star games take place at Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school players from across the OK conference competed in the John Bos All-Star scholarship tournament.

John Bos all-star game softball

In the game between the OK White vs. OK Blue/Silver, Kaylee VanderVee brought in several runs to the Blue/Silver and got them an 11-2 win against the OK White team.

In baseball, the OK Green faced off against the OK Red. The packed roster from the OK Red made it easy to score eight runs against the OK green for an 8-5 victory.

