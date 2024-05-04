High school girls soccer: Forest Hills Central, East Grand Rapids win on Friday night

(WXMI) — An early first-half goal was enough to lift Forest Hills Central over Portage Central on Friday night to a 1-0 win. The game-winning goal came off the foot of senior Syd Ryan who broke free of the Portage Central defenders and put a move on the goalie before burying a shot into the net.

Forest Hills Central 1, Portage Central 0

East Grand Rapids defeated Grand Haven 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Rosalee Springer netted the first goal of the contest early in the second half putting Grand Haven up 1-0. East Grand Rapids would answer with a goal from Caitlin Brown to tie the game. With under two minutes left Gracie Lynn found the back of the net giving the Pioneers the late lead and win 2-1.

East Grand Rapids 2, Grand Haven 1

