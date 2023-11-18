Forest Hills Northern volleyball advances to D1 finals after 4th set win

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern volleyball beat Northville in four sets to advance to the division one state title game on Saturday.

FHN 3, Northville 1

The Huskies dropped the first set 25-22 but came back and won the next three 25-11, 25-23 and 25-19 to beat the Mustangs.

Senior Elana Erickson led the team with a game high 19 kills.

“I don’t think a lot of people expected this out of us. We’ve kinda been the underdog in like every single game so it feels really great to be in this position,” said Elana Erickson.

“I just think that it kinda helps us know that all the hard work we put in is paying off and we can go out there and no matter what happens we can play our best. And we’re just showing out for our Huskies,” said Kendall Hopewell.

“Just the way that everyone stepped up as a team I think is really impressive. All of our hard work just came to this moment,” said Lexie Stotenbur.

FHN will now take on Farmington Hills Mercy at noon for the championship.

