Forest Hills Eastern plates nine, beats Thornapple Kellogg

(WXMI) — Forest Hills Eastern defeated Thornapple Kellogg 9-4 on the diamond this afternoon.

The Hawks started off hot, getting out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Trojans would battle back, Brody Wiersma would get Thornapple Kellogg on the board in the bottom of the third with a RBI single. A wild pitch would also score a Trojan runner, cutting the lead to 6-2.

Forest Hills Eastern would answer right back the next inning with RBIs from James Dempsey and Manel Conners extending their lead by 2. Brendan Thompson would hit one deep to right field for the RBI, securing the win for the Hawks with a final score of 9-4.

