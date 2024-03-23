Byron Center's Jackson Froysland wins Mr. Hockey

(WXMI) — Byron Center's Jackson Froysland has won the 2024 Michigan Mr. Hockey award. The senior led the Bulldogs with 29 goals and 36 assists this season. Byron Center won the Division 2 state title over Trenton back on March 9th. Froysland also plays on the Michigan Development Hockey League U18 team.

