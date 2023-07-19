Beautiful Lives Project partners with WMU men's basketball

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second straight year, Western Michigan men's basketball and the Beautiful Lives Project teamed up for an event at University Arena in Kalamazoo.

The Beautiful Lives Project is an organization that gives children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports. Founder Bryce Weiler is blind and was able to be apart of the University of Evansville men’s basketball bench for four seasons as a team member. He built friendships with the other team members and was motivated to be able to give others a similar opportunity.

There were over 30 kids and adults in the gym on Wednesday morning that got to train with the WMU men's basketball team. The team took them through drills and skills events just like they do during practice.

"This is a big deal for us in terms of giving back and community engagement and to lend a hand and let these people that have certain disabilities experience what our guys experience on a day to day basis," said Coach Stephens.

"Everyone deserves these opportunities to experience sports but most importantly to create life long friendships with the broncos' players and coaching staff the other people here who have disabilities the parents and the care givers that are here and to create a community of giving back to others and creating opportunities,' said Bryce Weiler.

