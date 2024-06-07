Battle Creek Lakeview baseball falls in regional semi-final

(WXMI) — Battle Creek Lakeview's baseball season ended in the regional semi-final. The Spartans were down 2-0 in the 6th inning when Memphis Writz blasted a home run to cut the lead in half. Maddox Bishop added a home run two batters later and Lakeview had a 3-2 after the inning.

Okemos responded in the bottom half of the frame with seven runs. Okemos went on to win 9 to 6.

WATCH: For full highlights from the game.

Okemos 9, Battle Creek Lakeview 6

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)