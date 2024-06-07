Watch Now
Battle Creek Lakeview baseball falls in regional semi-final

Okemos 9, Battle Creek Lakeview 6
(WXMI) — Battle Creek Lakeview's baseball season ended in the regional semi-final. The Spartans were down 2-0 in the 6th inning when Memphis Writz blasted a home run to cut the lead in half. Maddox Bishop added a home run two batters later and Lakeview had a 3-2 after the inning.

Okemos responded in the bottom half of the frame with seven runs. Okemos went on to win 9 to 6.

