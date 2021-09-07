Two Grand Rapids women combine love of fitness and open Phoenix Training GR

GRAND RAPIDS — Two powerhouse women have opened Phoenix Training GR. It’s the newest personal training studio in Grand Rapids.

Earlier this year, we introduced you Katrina Goei, owner of Trio Fitness Supply in Grand Rapids , and now she’s teamed up with Sarah Kaebel for a new venture in fitness.

Both women struggled with whether to stay at home with their families or pursue work opportunities. They beat the challenges of the pandemic and continued to push forward and soon found each other through their love of fitness.

Katrina supplied Sarah with home fitness equipment, and it did not take long for them to bond and team up as entrepreneurs.

“She just really embraced me wanting to start a business and I just I thought that was awesome,” Katrina said.

Sarah found her love for working out as an adult while battling a chronic illness.

“I didn't know that I could have I didn't know that I could have this lust for life and this confidence in the strength, “Sarah said. “So that's really what drove me to want to give this to other people.”

She worked out and trained with her friends and now has a place to offer personal training, group classes and more.

Phoenix Training GR is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.