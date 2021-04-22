Female owned fitness supply store opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People have been busy doing home renovations during the pandemic, and one of the more popular spaces to expand was a home gym, but equipment was nearly impossible to get and prices were spiking.

Now one woman here in Grand Rapids is hoping to help with Trio Fitness Supply, a new business launched by Katrina Goei to meet your needs.

“With the global pandemic, there's been an uprise and people putting a little bit more focus on their health and fitness,” says Katrina Goei, Owner of Trio Fitness Supply.

Making it the perfect time for Katrina Goei to take the leap of faith and start her own business.

“We have everything from foam rollers, resistance bands, dumbbells, barbells, obviously, squat racks, the whole thing,” says Goei.

Goei says this makes it easy for consumers to pick up their orders right at the warehouse.

“It's very expensive to ship these heavy items. So to be able to offer that to our West Michigan community is super exciting,” says Goei.

She’s now the sole midwest distributor for American Barbell, so whether you want a set of dumbbells or a full out custom gym, Goei can help you plan it out.

“The three main questions I ask is, What's your space? What's your budget? And what kind of exercise are you looking to do? And then we can just sit down and we can talk through a couple different ideas that I have and go through our products and we'll find a fit for you that works best,” says Goei.

And as more gyms slowly re-open she hopes Trio Fitness Supply can make things easier for the owners.

“Unfortunately, our Michigan gyms have been through it this past year, a lot of them had to completely close due to the pandemic and a lot of them had to sell off all their equipment just to pay rent. So when they're on their feet and ready again, I'm thrilled to be able to help them,” says Goei.

Taking an in-depth look at a recent report in Business Wire shows fitness equipment sales grew by 170% during the Coronavirus lockdown.

You can check out the Trio Fitness Supply website to see what’s in stock and you can pick it up the day of at the warehouse, and if it’s not there Katrina can order it and normally get it within a week.

