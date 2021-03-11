Menu

GRCC planning indoor, in-person commencement ceremonies for Class of 2021

Steve Jessmore
Commencement on campus of GRCC- held remotely due to coronavirus. 08-02-2020 © Photos by Steve Jessmore, Steve Jessmore Photography
Commencement 2020
Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 08:46:53-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is planning indoor, in-person ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2021 this year, though they’ll be spread out over two days and allow only a limited number of guests because of the ongoing pandemic.

Plans call for four commencements, according to a news release Thursday.

Students graduating from the School of Arts and Sciences will have two ceremonies on April 30 and graduates from the School of Workforce Development will have two ceremonies on May 1.

Graduates will also have the option to participate virtually and all four ceremonies will be livestreamed.

“Every commencement is a celebration, and this one even more so, as students have faced the challenges of a pandemic and emerged stronger,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We want to pay tribute to their determination, rejoice in their success and recognize the faculty, staff, family and friends who supported our graduates and encouraged them to move forward.”

