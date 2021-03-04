Menu

Davenport University plans drive-through commencement for Spring 2021 class

file photo
Posted at 3:28 PM, Mar 04, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University will host its second drive-through commencement celebration in May after a successful event in the fall.

The commencement will be held May 2 at the university’s W.A. Lettinga Campus, located just outside of downtown Grand Rapids, a news release said Thursday.

Students will be encouraged to bring their families and friends, wear their graduation cap and gown, hear commencement speeches, walk across the stage, receive their diploma cover and stand for a photo.

“Student and community safety remains a top priority for all of us at Davenport,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “As we found in the fall, a drive-through ceremony is a creative way to honor our students for their hard work and success, while also allowing families and friends to celebrate our graduates’ incredible achievements in person.”

Davenport University will recognize more than 1,400 graduates in 2021 ranging in age between 17 and 71.

Students will be earning degrees spanning from accounting to cybersecurity to occupational therapy, urban education and nursing with nearly 30 percent earning a graduate degree and another 70 percent earning an undergraduate degree.

During the ceremony, students will line up in their vehicles within the campus parking lot according to their colleges and, following commencement speeches, will join a processional and be called forward for recognition one at a time.

It will be live streamed at davenport.edu/commencement.

