MSU planning 50 small, in-person commencement ceremonies for 2021 graduates

Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 10, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is planning more than 50 limited-attendance outdoor graduation ceremonies for the Spring 2021 graduating class, according to a news release Wednesday.

“Graduation is a time-honored academic transition from learning to the world, and the Office of the Provost looks forward to enabling in-person celebrations to recognize this milestone accomplishment for our Spring 2021 graduates,” MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff said. “We have resourced every part of our campus community in support of this effort and are confident in our collective abilities to persevere in commending this group of scholars.”

A typical spring graduation season has about 20 college and university ceremonies at MSU.

Unlike previous years, a university-wide convocation will not be held, but undergraduate ceremonies are still being scheduled based on students’ majors or alphabetically by last names.

All undergraduate ceremonies will take place at large parking lots on campus to allow for physical distancing.

Advanced degree ceremonies for master’s and doctoral degree recipients, as well as education specialists, will be held virtually and streamed on the MSU commencement website.

The colleges of Human Medicine, Law, Osteopathic Medicine and Veterinary Medicine will hold in-person ceremonies.

More than 8,400 undergraduate and graduate degree-earners will be recognized across three weekends in April and May.

Each graduate will be allowed up to two guests.

