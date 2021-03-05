Job fair Saturday could have new hires starting Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cascade Engineering is hiring on the spot at its job fair Saturday, March 6, with prospective employees starting 48 hours later if they choose.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cascade Engineering is welcoming walk-in applicants, no appointment or resume necessary, as it looks to hire approximately 30 entry-level production positions spread out over three different shifts.

The jobs start at $15.06 an hour and pay shift premiums for second- and third-shift roles. The job fair is being held at Linc Up, at 1167 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, and as the company told FOX 17, employee perks start immediately, like health benefits, medical, dental and a 401(k) plan.

“We start that stuff on day one because a lot of people, they need the benefits, and it’s really hard to try and make somebody wait when they’re here. We feel like that’s the kind of employer we want to be. When you come in, and you start giving us your effort from day one, we’re going to give you things back on the first day,” explained Jami Farkas, director of human resources at Cascade Engineering.

Farkas explained that prospective employees will have their background checks done on the spot, and those that are hired will receive their signed offer letters as they leave, with the option to start as soon as Monday, March 8 if they choose. She adds that for more than 20 years, Cascade Engineering has hired people with felony backgrounds, because they find in most instances, the felony is nothing that would interfere with their ability to work. Farkis says after an offer is made, if the background check shows a felony, Cascade Engineering reviews each one case by case.

Cascade Engineering makes plastic injection molding parts for many local companies, including the furniture and auto industry. For more information go to their website .

