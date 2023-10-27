'What God told me to do': Woman refurbishes dolls, stuffed animals for foster care children

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — Although it's only October, Jennie Cullin is getting a jump start on the holidays.

The Ottawa County grandmother has been busy refurbishing dolls and stuffed animals to give away to children in foster care.

"They lose all their friends, they lose everything in their house that might be their favorite toy, or their favorite doll," Cullin told FOX 17 News. "I don't care who gets them as long as I know that at least...one child gets their smile back. That's all I ask for."

Cullin started the initiative nearly two years ago after seeing the story of Lisa Hoeve, another FOX 17 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Hoeve created Hope Pkgs. The nonprofit distributes first-night bags full of pajamas and other supplies to kids in the foster care system.

"It just broke my heart that these kids, you know, have to walk out of there with nothing," Cullin explained. "I saw the dolls. And so I bought a couple and fixed them up. And then I called [Bethany Christian Services]."

The rest is history.

More than 200 dolls and stuffed animals later, Cullin's creations have been distributed to Bethany Christian Services, Eagle Village, Arbor Circle, and even an orphanage in Haiti.

Cullin is currently working on a batch of 100 toys to give away this holiday season.

That includes giving the dolls a makeover, sewing new outfits, and sometimes adding accessories.

"I re-wig them, I wash them. I clean them up. And then the stuffed animals, generally I unstuff them and I wash the body part and then I re-stuff them with fresh stuffing."

Although she doesn't get to see who is on the receiving end, she is happy knowing her work will bring joy to kids this Christmas.

"It warms my heart. I mean, you see a little kid. And all you want to see is a smile," she said. "You know, I don't ask kids to do anything else. Except when they think of this doll, they can hug it and feel good. And they can smile."

Cullin is grateful for the donated dolls and fabric she's received to further her efforts.

She says that currently there is a need for trifold presentation boards to make the custom boxes the dolls are packed in.

Cullin also creates baby dolls for the littlest children and weighted baby dolls for Alzheimer's patients.

