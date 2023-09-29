Muskegon dad building 'first place' for teens aging out of foster care

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tucked away on a wooded lot in Muskegon County, Jeff Steele's vision to build a place for teens aging out of the foster care system is slowly coming to life.

Steele and his wife's nonprofit Kids Belong is behind the project.

"We called the program "First Place" because we want to provide that first place for kids that they can, they can plant and they can actually build something from there," Steele explained. "The statistics say, in the U.S., one out of five kids who age out of foster care are immediately homeless...so that's a really big problem."

The plan is to build seven duplexes— 14 units— for teens to live independently.

Crews broke ground on the first unit this summer, which sits on land next door to the Steele home.

The units are also close to local schools, a bus route, and walking distance from a busy commercial area.

"There are tons of opportunities here... and you don't need a car," Steele explained. "Kind of giving kids the encouragement to say that, 'you can do it and we're going to help you. We're going to be here every step of the way. This is your space,' It's super exciting."

Steele has 15 children, including seven adoptees and four currently in foster care.

He said the struggles one of his foster children experienced after turning 18 inspired him to build a solution.

The Muskegon father is serving as the general contractor of the project.

The hope is to have the first residents move into the units in January.

So far, more than $160,000 has come in and fundraising will continue along with construction.

Kids Belong provides support groups, resources and events to help foster and adoptive families.

To learn more about the nonprofit or First Place, click here.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Steele receives a $550 prize.

